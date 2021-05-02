Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
COTTONWOOD — “We reduced this year’s levy by $50,000 — I don’t think that happens very often,” Cottonwood Joint School District 242 Superintendent Rene Forsmann said.
The district will ask patrons for a one-year, $275,000 supplemental levy on May 18.
“The board opted to reduce the levy amount from the traditional $325,000 amount because we received some COVID-19 stimulus funds that we have been able to utilize for various expenses,” Forsmann said. “We know our community patrons and businesses have had a tough year, and we wanted to thank them for their generous continued support of our Cottonwood schools.”
Forsmann said this is a one-year reduction.
“We may not be able to do this again, but we are happy to be able to do it this year,” she added.
Forsmann also said the district has been quoted a 2.8 percent health insurance increase for 2021-22, which is “the lowest increase in years,” she said.
The annual cost of the levy to the taxpayer is estimated to be $150.64 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
She said, throughout the years, because of the community’s continued support, CJSD 242 has been able to use the Secure Rural Schools funds (also known as SRS or Forest funds) for the intended purpose of building and grounds maintenance, renovations and remodels, as needed. The amount of money expected to come to the district through SRS for the coming year is approximately $320,000.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Members to decide fate of Colfax Eagles
COLFAX — The Colfax chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles may be closing their bar on Main Street.
“There is a chance we could be closing our charter,” said Liliana Fry, club secretary and manager.
A meeting is on Sunday at 4 p.m. for all members to determine its future. The officers could decide to sell the building.
“Whatever option we choose, we will commence that process,” Fry said.
The club has been closed since April 17.
What led to this crossroads had been coming for some time.
“COVID kind of took its toll on us,” Fry said. “But, it’s been a problem for a long time. (In) the last 10 years, three or four (Eagles) clubs have closed (around the state).”
The Colfax chapter, No. 2317, began in 1938, which was a restarting of the original 1910 Eagles club in town. Today the AERIE has about 100 members, with 30-35 in the women-only auxiliary.
In 2020-21, the local Eagles saw a drop in revenue from lack of its longtime food booth at the canceled Palouse Empire Fair and decreased liquor sales at the partially shuttered club, combined with what Fry described as unsuccessful grant relief efforts.
“We got zero,” she said.
Not all are on a downward trend. Total membership is up.
“We have more members than five years ago but less business,” Fry said. “Clubs are a community in and of themselves, kind of like a church would be. (But) when you can’t spend time with your community, it draws you away from it. Once you get used to not being involved, you fill that time with other things. Every time we opened after COVID there were less and less people.”
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday