COTTONWOOD — Danielle Cochran, a volunteer reserve officer with the Cottonwood Police Department, was recognized as the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ law enforcement officer of the year for Idaho.
Cochran, 27, who is the daughter of Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran, is the founder of the Drug and Alcohol Trends Education program that provides training within the region and the state on current drug trends and topics. Cochran also received the VFW National Lifesaving award for five events she organized at the Nez Perce County Jail, where she works as an adult detention deputy.
Cochran said the program, which began as a high school senior and college project, organizes training sessions with everyone from students to adults. The classes can extend from one hour to multiple days.