Friday
Market Comment: Light calves — steady, heavy feeders — lower. Slaughter cows and bulls — steady in good demand. No sale — Nov. 27. Regular sale — Dec. 4. Feeder sale — Dec. 11, last sale of 2020. First sale of 2021 - Jan. 8.
Head sold: 934
Steers: 200-400 pounds 150 to 180; 400-500 pounds 155 to 177; 500-600 pounds 140 to 155; 600-700 pounds 130 to 142; 700-800 pounds 128 to 133.75; 800-950 pounds 116 to 122.50; 950 and up pounds 100 to 115.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds 125 to 135; 400-500 pounds 125 to 131; 500-600 pounds 122 to 128.25; 600-700 pounds 121 to 126; 700-800 pounds 118 to 124; 800-950 pounds 110 to 120; 950 and up pounds 100 to 110.
Cows: Boning 58 to 66.50; Feeder 48 to 58; Breaker 53 to 60; Canners & Cutters 45 to 55; Heiferettes 63 to 81.
Bulls: 66 to 87; Baby Calves: 150 to 300 per head; Stock Cows: 875 to 1,200 per head; Pairs: 950 to 1,375 per pair.