Friday
Market Comment: Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Market steady on all classes of feeders. Feeder sale — June 26. Annual Farm and Livestock Equipment Sale — June 20 at 10 a.m.
Head sold: 329
Steers: 200-400 pounds 140 to 165; 400-500 pounds 140 to 160; 500-600 pounds 140 to 158; 600-700 pounds 145 to 160; 700-800 pounds 115 to 130; 800-950 pounds 110 to 128; 950 and up pounds 100 to 115.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds 125 to 140; 400-500 pounds 125 to 140; 500-600 pounds 118 to 135; 600-700 pounds 115 to 128; 700-800 pounds 110 to 118; 800-950 pounds 100 to 108; 950 pounds and up 90 to 110.
Cows: Boning 70 to 80; Feeder 58 to 68; Breaker 65 to 75; Canners/Cutters 55 to 65; Heiferettes 85 to 110
Bulls: 92 to 104; Baby Calves: 150 to 275 per head; Stock Cows: 850 to 1,250; Pairs: N/A.