Jan. 14
Market Comment: Active market on all classes. Slaughter cows and bulls 3 to 8 higher. Next sale — Feeder Sale Jan. 28. February sales Feb. 11 and 25.
Head sold: 416.
Steers: 200-400 pounds, 155 to 171; 400-500 pounds, 150 to 170; 500-600 pounds, 140 to 161; 600-700 pounds, 138 to 150; 700-800 pounds, 135 to 150; 800-950 pounds, 120 to 134; 950 pounds and up, N/A.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds, 130 to 145; 400-500 pounds, 131 to 145; 500-600 pounds, 138 to 145; 600-700 pounds, 128 to 138; 700-800 pounds, 125 to 134; 800-950 pounds, 110 to 125; 950 pounds and up, N/A.
Cows: Boning 67 to 76.50; Feeder 60 to 65; Breaker 60 to 68; Canners and Cutters 45 to 55; Heiferettes 81 to 95.
Bulls: 81 to 93; Baby Calves: N/A; Stock Cows: N/A; Pairs: N/A.