Friday
Market Comment: Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Light test on calves. Next sale Oct. 11. Annual Customer Appreciaton BBQ and special calf sale Oct. 18. Serving from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Head sold: 142
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Friday
Market Comment: Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Light test on calves. Next sale Oct. 11. Annual Customer Appreciaton BBQ and special calf sale Oct. 18. Serving from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Head sold: 142