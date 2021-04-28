Friday
Market Comment: Active market on light calves. Light test on heavy feeders. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to strong.
Head sold: 272
Steers: 200-400 pounds, 170 to 180; 400-500 pounds, 165 to 184; 500-600 pounds, 145 to 169; 600-700 pounds, 140 to 148; 700-800 pounds, 130 to 141; 800-950 pounds, 125 to 135; 950 and up pounds, 95 to 115.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds, 135 to 148; 400-500 pounds, 138 to 150; 500-600 pounds, 130 to 141; 600-700 pounds, 122 to 131; 700-800 pounds, 118 to 128; 800-950 pounds, 110 to 122; 950 and up pounds, N/A.
Cows: Boning 69 to 81; Feeder 63 to 73; Breaker 60 to 71; Canners & Cutters 48 to 63; Heiferettes 85 to 105.
Bulls: 75 to 89; Baby Calves: N/A; Stock Cows: 950 to 1200 per head; Pairs: 1,300 to 1,750 per pair.