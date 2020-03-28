Market: Active market on all classes with light test on slaughter cows and bulls. Good demand on slaughter cows and bulls. Back to Grass Sale — April 10
Head sold: N/A
Steers: 200-400 pounds 140 to 160; 400-500 pounds 140 to 160; 500-600 pounds N/A; 600-700 pounds N/A; 700-800 pounds N/A; 800-900 pounds N/A; 900+ pounds N/A.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds 135 to 145; 400-500 pounds 135 to 148; 500-600 pounds N/A; 600-700 pounds N/A; 700-800 pounds N/A; 800-900 pounds N/A; 950+lbs N/A.
Cows: Boning 75 to 79; Feeder 65 to 72; Breaker 65 to 75; Canners & Cutters 45 to 58; Heiferettes 61 to 75.
Bulls 90 to 96.