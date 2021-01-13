Friday
Market Comment: Slaughter cows 2.00 to 5.00 higher. Calves and feeders steady to weaker tone. Next sales Jan. 22, Feb. 12 and 26.
Head sold: 691
Steers: 200-400 pounds 140 to 155; 400-500 pounds 135 to 147; 500-600 pounds 132 to 140; 600-700 pounds 128 to 136; 700-800 pounds 123 to 130; 800-950 pounds 118 to 123.75; 950 and up pounds 110 to 115.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds 128 to 135; 400-500 pounds 128 to 134; 500-600 pounds 119 to 124; 600-700 pounds 115 to 123; 700-800 pounds 115 to 119.50; 800-950 pounds 105 to 116; 950 and up pounds 100 to 110.
Cows: Boning 57 to 64; Feeder 52 to 65; Breaker 50 to 61; Canners & Cutters 46 to 58; Heiferettes 55 to 70.
Bulls: 62 to 88; Baby Calves: 125 to 175 per head; Stock Cows: 800 to 1,100 per head; Pairs: N/A.