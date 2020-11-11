Friday
Market Comment: Active market on light calves. Slaughter cows higher. Next sale Nov. 13. Feeder sale Nov. 20. Last sales of 2020 will be Dec. 4 and 11.
Head sold: 434
Steers: 200-400 pounds 138 to 165; 400-500 pounds 138 to 158; 500-600 pounds 135 to 142; 600-700 pounds 130 to 140; 700-800 pounds 128 to 133; 800-950 pounds 120 to 128; 950 and up pounds 110 to 120.
Heifers:
200-400 pounds 130 to 145; 400-500 pounds 128 to 138; 500-600 pounds 124 to 128; 600-700 pounds 120 to 126; 700-800 pounds 118 to 124; 800-950 pounds 110 to 123; 950 and up pounds 105 to 115.
Cows: Boning 58 to 66; Feeder 55 to 65; Breaker 52 to 60; Canners/Cutters 40 to 48; Heiferettes 62 to 82.
Bulls: 65 to 88.50; Baby Calves: 125 to 250; Stock Cows: N/A; Pairs: N/A.