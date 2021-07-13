Friday
Market Comment: Active market on heavy feeders and slaughter cows and bulls. Light calves — lower. Next sale is July 23. The Feeder sale is Aug. 6.
Head sold: 1,501
Steers: 200-400 pounds 140 to 160; 400-500 pounds 145 to 166; 500-600 pounds 145 to 160; 600-700 pounds 140 to 150.50; 700-800 pounds 138 to 151; 800-950 pounds 132 to 145.50; 950 and up pounds 110 to 130.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds 128 to 148; 400-500 pounds 130 to 145; 500-600 pounds 140 to 151; 600-700 pounds 132 to 147; 700-800 pounds 130 to 140.50; 800-950 pounds 118 to 130.25; 950 and up pounds 108 to 118.
Cows: Boning 75 to 86; Feeder 68 to 78; Breaker 65 to 75; Canners & Cutters 45 to 70; Heiferettes 85 to 105.
Bulls: 92 to 117; Baby Calves: 150 to 250 per head; Stock Cows: 700 to 1,050 per head; Pairs: 1100 to 1250.