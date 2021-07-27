Friday
Market Comment: Active market on all classes. Next sale, feeder sale Aug. 6, already over 900 calves and yearlings consigned. Regular sale Aug. 13. Idaho County Fair Sale Aug. 21.
Head sold: 817
Steers: 200-400 pounds 140 to 165; 400-500 pounds 140 to 160; 500-600 pounds 140 to 157; 600-700 pounds 138 to 155; 700-800 pounds 138 to 150; 800-950 pounds 132 to 141.75; 950 and up pounds N/A.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds 135 to 150; 400-500 pounds 140 to 145; 500-600 pounds 138 to 148; 600-700 pounds 132 to 145; 700-800 pounds 125 to 140; 800-950 pounds 110 to 132; 950 and up pounds N/A.
Cows: Boning 64 to 79; Feeder 65 to 75; Breaker 60 to 68; Canners & Cutters 45 to 58; Heiferettes 80 to 95.
Bulls: 93 to 108; Baby Calves: 150 to 250 per head; Stock Cows: 850 to 1,205 per head; Pairs: N/A.