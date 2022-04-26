Friday
Market Comment: Active market on green calves. Unweaned calves — steady to 5 to 10 ower. Slaughter cows steady to strong. Next sale — May 13.
Annual Equipment Consignment sale — June 4.
Head sold: 1,062
Steers: 200-400 pounds, 160 to 200; 400-500 pounds, 180 to 204; 500-600 pounds, 135 to 185; 600-700 pounds, 140 to 158; 700-800 pounds, 138 to 148; 800-950 pounds, 132 to 145; 950 pounds and up, 110 to 130.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds, 140 to 165; 400-500 pounds, 135 to 162; 500-600 pounds, 140 to 165.50; 600-700 pounds, 132 to 146; 700-800 pounds, 130 to 149; 800-950 pounds, 128 to 138; 950 pounds and up, 95 to 120.
Cows: Boning 82 to 100.50; Feeder 75 to 95; Breaker 70 to 90; Canners and Cutters 50 to 75; Heiferettes 90 to 110.
Bulls: 110 to 129; Baby Calves: 175 to 350 per head; Stock Cows: 850 to 1,200 per head; Pairs: 1,150 to 1,390 per pair.