Friday
Market Comment: Active market on all classes of feeder cattle. Slaughter cows and bulls higher. Next sale is Feb. 26, will have five registered Angus bulls — 16 months of age.
Head sold: 476
Steers: 200-400 lbs. 150 to 180; 400-500 lbs. 150 to 175; 500-600 lbs. 145 to 159; 600-700 lbs. 137 to 149.25; 700-800 lbs. 128 to 138.5; 800-950 lbs. 121 to 129; 950 and up lbs. 110 to 124.5.
Heifers: 200-400 lbs. 140 to 155; 400-500 lbs. 135 to 151; 500-600 lbs. 130 to 142; 600-700 lbs. 125 to 131; 700-800 lbs. 120 to 128.5; 800-950 lbs. 115 to 123; 950 and up lbs. 100 to 110.
Cows: Boning 62 to 69.5; Feeder 58 to 68; Breaker 55 to 62; Canners & Cutters 48 to 58; Heiferettes 80 to 95.
Bulls: 78 to 94.5; Baby Calves: 175 to 380 per head; Stock Cows: 900 to 1,250 per head; Pairs: N/A.