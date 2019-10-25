Friday
Market Comment: Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Weaned calves with two rounds of shots steady to strong. Unweaned calves with no shots lower. Next sale is today.
Head sold: 2,084
Steers: 200-400 lbs. 140 to 170; 400-500 lbs. 140 to 167; 500-600 lbs. 132 to 151; 600-700 lbs. 130 to 143.50; 700-800 lbs. 130 to 144.25; 800-950 lbs. 128 to 141.25; 950 and up lbs. 90 to 120.
Heifers: 200-400 lbs. 130 to 150; 400-500 lbs. 125 to 139; 500-600 lbs. 120 to 130; 600-700 lbs. 118 to 133.50; 700-800 lbs. 118 to 138.50; 800-950 lbs. 112 to 132; 950 and up lbs. 90 to 110.
Cows: Boning 62 to 69; Feeder 58 to 75; Breaker 58 to 65; Canners & Cutters 45 to 55; Heiferettes 68 to 90.
Bulls: 68 to 79; Baby Calves: 800 to 1,250 per head; Stock Cows: N/A; Pairs: 1,175 to 1,550 per pair.