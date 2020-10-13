Friday
Market Comment: Active market on heavy feeders. Light test on calves. Next sale Oct. 16. Customer appreciation barbeque Oct. 23.
Head sold: 539
Steers: 200-400 pounds 130 to 158; 400-500 pounds 145 to 158; 500-600 pounds 138 to 152; 600-700 pounds 138 to 148; 700-800 pounds 131 to 140.50; 800-950 pounds 125 to 140; 950 and up pounds 110 to 118.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds 128 to 142; 400-500 pounds 128 to 142; 500-600 pounds 125 to 132; 600-700 pounds 125 to 134; 700-800 pounds 121 to 129.75; 800-950 pounds 114 to 122.50; 950 and up pounds 110 to 114.50.
Cows: Boning 56 to 67; Feeder 58 to 64; Breaker 48 to 58; Canners/Cutters 41 to 49; Heiferettes 70 to 90.
Bulls: 64 to 76.50; Baby Calves: N/A; Stock Cows: N/A; Pairs: N/A.