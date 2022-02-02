Jan. 28
Market Comment: Slaughter cows and bulls 3 to 5 higher. Active market on light calves. Next sale, feeder sale, Feb. 11.
Head sold: 204
Steers: 200-400 pounds, 145 to 175; 400-500 pounds, 150 to 165; 500-600 pounds, 136 to 155; 600-700 pounds, 136 to 145; 700-800 pounds, 130 to 138; 800-950 pounds, 125 to 135; 950 pounds and up, 105 to 120.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds, 140 to 152; 400-500 pounds, 148 to 155; 500-600 pounds, 128 to 138; 600-700 pounds, 125 to 132; 700-800 pounds, 118 to 128; 800-950 pounds, 110 to 122; 950 pounds and up, 100 to 115.
Cows: Boning 65 to 75; Feeder 63 to 73; Breaker 58 to 69; Canners and Cutters 45 to 60; Heiferettes 66 to 89.
Bulls: 83 to 101; Baby Calves: N/A; Stock Cows: 850 to 1,250 per head; Pairs: N/A.