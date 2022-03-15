March 11
Market Comment: Slaughter cows and bulls 5.00 to 10.00 higher. Light grass calves 5.00 to 15.00 higher. Next sales: March 25 and April 8. Back to Grass Feeder sale: April 22.
Head sold: 588
Steers: 200-400 pounds, 175 to 195; 400-500 pounds, 175 to 1197; 500-600 pounds, 170 to 181; 600-700 pounds, 150 to 165; 700-800 pounds, 140 to 150; 800-950 pounds, 132 to 142; 950 pounds and up, 110 to 125.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds, 140 to 175; 400-500 pounds, 145 to 165; 500-600 pounds, 140 to 152; 600-700 pounds, 132 to 145; 700-800 pounds, 130 to 138; 800-950 pounds, 125 to 135; 950 pounds and up, 90 to 120.
Cows: Boning 82 to 90; Feeder 65 to 85; Breaker 68 to 80; Canners and Cutters 50 to 70; Heiferettes 85 to 105.
Bulls: 86 to 125; Baby Calves: 200 to 325 per head; Stock Cows: 800 to 1,130 per head; Pairs: 1,100 to 1,300 per pair.