Friday
Market Comment: Unweaned calves - lower. Slaughter cows 2.0 to 5.0 lower. Next sale Oct. 30. Feeder sale - Nov. 6.
Head sold: 1,176
Steers: 200-400 pounds 140 to 178; 400-500 pounds 140 to 165; 500-600 pounds 135 to 147; 600-700 pounds 125 to 135; 700-800 pounds 120 to 131; 800-950 pounds 118 to 129.5; 950 and up pounds 100 to 115.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds 125 to 148; 400-500 pounds 128 to 141; 500-600 pounds 118 to 131; 600-700 pounds 119 to 133; 700-800 pounds 118 to 124.75; 800-950 pounds 112 to 120; 950 and up pounds 95 to 110.
Cows: Boning 48 to 63; Feeder 48 to 58; Breaker 45 to 53; Canners & Cutters 40 to 48; Heiferettes 62 to 85.
Bulls: 60 to 65; Stock Cows: 800 to 1,200 per head.