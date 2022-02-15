Friday
Market Comment: All classes of feeder cattle 5 to 10 higher. Slaughter cows 2 to 5 higher. Next sale Feb. 25.
Head sold: 667
Steers: 200-400 pounds, 140 to 190; 400-500 pounds, 140 to 188; 500-600 pounds, 150 to 186; 600-700 pounds, 150 to 168.50; 700-800 pounds, 142 to 155.50; 800-950 pounds, 142 to 150; 950 pounds and up, 110 to 125.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds, 140 to 168; 400-500 pounds, 145 to 167; 500-600 pounds, 145 to 165; 600-700 pounds, 145 to 152; 700-800 pounds, 143 to 153; 800-950 pounds, 128 to 135; 950 pounds and up, 90 to 115.
Cows: Boning 71 to 81; Feeder 65 to 85; Breaker 65 to 75; Canners and Cutters 52 to 67; Heiferettes 85 to 105.
Bulls: slaughter 85 to 99; Baby Calves: N/A; Stock Cows: 850 to 1,300 per head; Pairs: 1,200 to 1,625 per pair.