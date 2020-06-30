Friday
Market Comment: Slaughter cows and bulls — 1 to 3 lower. Feeder sale July 10.
Head sold: 293
Steers: 200-400 pounds 135 to 155; 400-500 pounds 135 to 145; 500-600 pounds 130 to 140; 600-700 pounds 128 to 138; 700-800 pounds 125 to 135; 800-950 pounds 115 to 127; 950 and up pounds 101 to 110.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds 120 to 135; 400-500 pounds 120 to 129; 500-600 pounds 117 to 128; 600-700 pounds 115 to 125; 700-800 pounds 105 to 120; 800-950 pounds 95 to 112; 950 pounds and up N/A.
Cows: Boning 65 to 75; Feeder 65 to 80; Breaker 58 to 68; Canners/Cutters 50 to 61; Heiferettes 75 to 95.
Bulls: 80 to 90; Baby Calves: 175 to 325 per head; Stock Cows: 850 to 1,150 per head; Pairs: 975 to 1,275 per pair.