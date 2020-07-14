Friday
Market Comment: Active market on all classes of feeders. Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Next sale is July 24.
Head sold: 587.
Steers: 200-400 lbs. 140 to 165; 400-500 lbs. 145 to 160; 500-600 lbs. 139 to 149.5; 600-700 lbs. 130 to 145; 700-800 lbs. 132 to 141; 800-950 lbs. 120 to 130.5; 950 and up lbs. 113 to 125.5.
Heifers: 200-400 lbs. 128 to 140; 400-500 lbs. 128 to 139; 500-600 lbs. 125 to 132; 600-700 lbs. 118 to 125; 700-800 lbs. 116 to 128; 800-950 lbs. 110 to 122; 950 and up lbs. 90 to 120.
Cows: Boning 63 to 73.5; Feeder 68 to 78; Breaker 58 to 65; Canners & Cutters 50 to 58; Heiferettes 68 to 78.
Bulls: 75 to 89.5; Baby Calves: 0 to 0 per head; Stock Cows: 0 to 0 per head; Pairs: 0 to 0 per pair.