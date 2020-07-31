July 24
Market Comment: Light test. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to higher. Feeder sale Aug. 7.
Head sold: 152
Steers: 200-400 pounds 135 to 151; 400-500 pounds 135 to 145; 500-600 pounds 135 to 145; 600-700 pounds 130 to 140; 700-800 pounds 122 to 131; 800-950 pounds 118 to 127; 950 and up pounds N/A.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds 128 to 135; 500-600 pounds 125 to 135; 600-700 pounds 125 to 135; 700-800 pounds 115 to 125; 800-950 pounds 108 to 119.50; 950 and up pounds N/A.
Cows: Boning 68 to 79; Feeder 60 to 75; Breaker 62 to 72; Canners/Cutters 55 to 65; Heiferettes 68 to 95.
Bulls: 82 to 95; Baby Calves: 125 to 250 per head; Stock Cows: N/A; Pairs: N/A.