Friday
Market Comment: Slaughter cows steady. Unweaned calves — Weaker undertone. Next sale Friday and Nov. 22. No sale Nov. 29 — Thanksgiving.
Head sold: 776.
Steers: 200-400 lbs. 140 to 165; 400-500 lbs. 140 to 158; 500-600 lbs. 138 to 148; 600-700 lbs. 135 to 143; 700-800 lbs. 136 to 146; 800-950 lbs. 120 to 130; 950 and up lbs. N/A.
Heifers: 200-400 lbs. 120 to 135; 400-500 lbs. 120 to 136; 500-600 lbs. 120 to 131; 600-700 lbs. 120 to 132; 700-800 lbs. 118 to 134; 800-950 lbs. 110 to 120; 950 and up lbs. 90 to 115.
Cows: Boning 57 to 66.25; Feeder 58 to 70; Breaker 50 to 60; Canners & Cutters 40 to 58; Heiferettes 65 to 95.
Bulls: 65 to 75; Baby Calves: 175 to 350 per head; Stock Cows: 1,150 to 1,275 per head; Pairs: 1,150 to 1,300 per pair.