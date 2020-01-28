Friday
Market Comment: Light calves — higher. Heavy yearlings — steady. Slaughter cows and bulls — higher in good demand. Next sale — Feb. 14.
Head sold: 804
Steers: 200-400 lbs. 155 to 175; 400-500 lbs. 150 to 171; 500-600 lbs. 145 to 165; 600-700 lbs. 145 to 160; 700-800 lbs. 128 to 141; 800-950 lbs. 122 to 130; 950 and up lbs. N/A.
Heifers: 200-400 lbs. 138 to 148; 400-500 lbs. 140 to 150; 500-600 lbs. 140 to 151; 600-700 lbs. 130 to 144; 700-800 lbs. 122 to 130; 800-950 lbs. N/A; 950 and up lbs. 100 to 115.
Cows: Boning 62 to 72; Feeder 58 to 68; Breaker 60 to 70; Canners & Cutters 45 to 58; Heiferettes 62 to 78.
Bulls: 70 to 85; Baby Calves: 150 to 250 per head; Stock Cows: N/A; Pairs: N/A.