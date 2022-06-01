May 27
Market Comment: Active market on all classes. Upcoming sales — June 6 and 24
Head sold: 542
Steers: 200-400 pounds, 150 to 1787; 400-500 pounds, 150 to 175; 500-600 pounds, 155 to 172; 600-700 pounds, 148 to 170; 700-800 pounds, 144 to 151; 800-950 pounds, 136 to 147; 950 pounds and up, 105 to 125.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds, 135 to 148; 400-500 pounds, 130 to 145; 500-600 pounds, 130 to 144; 600-700 pounds, 130 to 140; 700-800 pounds, 128 to 138.25; 800-950 pounds, 125 to 132; 950 pounds and up, 95 to 120.
Cows: Boning 86 to 100; Feeder 75 to 95; Breaker 75 to 90; Canners and Cutters 55 to 78; Heiferettes 90 to 110.
Bulls: 90 to 112; Baby Calves: 150 to 250 per head; Stock Cows: 800 to 1,350 per head; Pairs: 1,300 to 1,800 per pair.