Aug. 28
Market Comment: Active market on all classes. Next sales — Sept. 11, 18 and 25.
Head sold: 806
Steers: 200-400 pounds 145 to 150; 400-500 pounds 138 to 148; 500-600 pounds 140 to 152; 600-700 pounds 139 to 147; 700-800 pounds 134 to 139.50; 800-950 pounds 131 to 137.75; 950 and up pounds 105 to 111.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds 132 to 138; 400-500 pounds 131 to 140; 500-600 pounds 130 to 138; 600-700 pounds 125 to 136; 700-800 pounds 118 to 129; 800-950 pounds 118 to 127.50; 950 and up pounds N/A.
Cows: Boning 60 to 69.50; Feeder 58 to 69; Breaker 55 to 65; Canners/Cutters 40 to 55; Heiferettes 85 to 98.
Bulls: 73 to 80.50; Baby Calves: N/A; Stock Cows: 750 to 1,250 per head; Pairs: 1,150 to 1,500 per pair.