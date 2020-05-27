Friday
Market Comment: Slaughter cows and bulls 5 to 10 higher. Active market on all grass calves. Next Sale — June 12. Annual farm and livestock equipment sale — June 20.
Head sold: 676
Steers: 200-400 pounds 140 to 160; 400-500 pounds 140 to 155; 500-600 pounds 141 to 150; 600-700 pounds 138 to 152.25; 700-800 pounds 110 to 121; 800-950 pounds 105 to 115; 950 pounds and up 95 to 110.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds 130 to 150; 400-500 pounds 130 to 152; 500-600 pounds 124 to 140; 600-700 pounds 115 to 124; 700-800 pounds 103 to 112; 800-950 pounds 95 to 104; 950 pounds and up 90 to 110.
Cows: Boning: 69 to 81; Feeder: 68 to 78; Breaker: 60 to 71; Canners and Cutters: 48 to 58; Heiferettes: 70 to 90.
Bulls: Slaughter: 80 to 110; Baby Calves: 175 to 400 per head; Stock Cows: N/A; Pairs: 1,050 to 1,425 per pair.