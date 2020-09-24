Sept. 18
Market Comment: Active market on all classes. Next sales Sept. 25 and Oct. 2. Feeder sale Oct. 9
Head sold: 870
Steers: 200-400 pounds 148 to 165; 400-500 pounds 145 to 160; 500-600 pounds 140 to 152; 600-700 pounds 140 to 150; 700-800 pounds 142 to 152; 800-950 pounds 128 to 143.50; 950 and up pounds 100 to 119.75.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds 130 to 145; 400-500 pounds 130 to 137; 500-600 pounds 128 to 137; 600-700 pounds 125 to 137; 700-800 pounds 128 to 137.75; 800-950 pounds 118 to 128; 950 and up pounds N/A.
Cows: Boning 58 to 73.50; Feeder 55 to 65; Breaker 56 to 63; Canners/Cutters N/A; Heiferettes 65 to 85.
Bulls: 78 to 90; Baby Calves: 125 to 275 per head; Stock Cows: 1,250 to 1,600 per head; Pairs: N/A.