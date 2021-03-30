Friday
Market comment: Light test on all classes. Grass calves higher. Slaughter cows steady. Next sale: April 9. Back to grass feeder sale.
Head sold: N/A
Steers: 200-400 pounds 150 to 178; 400-500 pounds 150 to 171; 500-600 pounds 145 to 170; 600-700 pounds 140 to 151; 700-800 pounds 130 to 138; 800-950 pounds 120 to 130; 950 pounds and up N/A.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds 138 to 148; 400-500 pounds 135 to 151; 500-600 pounds 135 to 146; 600-700 pounds 130 to 139; 700-800 pounds 120 to 130; 800-950 pounds 118 to 128; 950 pounds and up N/A.
Cows: boning 63 to 72.5; feeder 60 to 75; breaker 58 to 68; canners and cutters 45 to 58; heiferettes 70 to 95.
Bulls: 75 to 93; baby calves: N/A; stock cows: 800 to 1250 per head; pairs: N/A.