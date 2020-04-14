Friday
Market: Light calves - steady. Heavy cattle - 5 to 15 lower. Slaughter cows and bulls 8 to 15 lower because of slow down in meat demand. Next sale - April 24. 40 Hereford pairs, 25 Hereford spring calving cows, 10 Angus breeding bulls along with regular sale.
Head sold: 772
Steers: 200-400 pounds 145 to 161; 400-500 pounds 135 to 155; 500-600 pounds 130 to 148; 600-700 pounds 128 to 143; 700-800 pounds 110 to 122; 800-900 pounds 100 to 117; 900-plus pounds N/A.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds 135 to 150; 400-500 pounds 130 to 144; 500-600 pounds 125 to 138; 600-700 pounds 115 to 132; 700-800 pounds 103 to 111; 800-900 pounds 90 to 108; 950-plus pounds 70 to 95.
Cows: Boning 51 to 60; Feeder 48 to 58; Breaker 45 to 51; Canners & Cutters 41 to 48; Heiferettes 78 to 95.
Bulls 73 to 95; Baby Calves: 175 to 320 per head; Stock Cows: 600 to 1,175 per head; Pairs: N/A.