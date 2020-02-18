Friday
Market Comment: Feeders — 5 to 10 higher. Slaughter cows and bulls — 4 to 8 higher. Next sales — Feb. 28, March 13 and March 27.
Head sold: 420
Steers: 200-400 pounds 145 to 188; 400-500 pounds 150 to 180; 500-600 pounds 140 to 161; 600-700 pounds 138 to 161; 700-800 pounds 128 to 140; 800-950 pounds 125 to 131; 950 and up pounds 110 to 125.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds 138 to 165; 400-500 pounds 140 to 160; 500-600 pounds 140 to 148; 600-700 pounds 130 to 141; 700-800 pounds 125 to 132; 800-950 pounds 121 to 127; 950 and up pounds 105 to 120.
Cows: Boning 65 to 79; Feeder 60 to 75; Breaker 60 to 72; Canners & Cutters 45 to 60; Heiferettes 68 to 90.
Bulls: 82 to 92; Light Bulls: 70 to 85; Baby Calves: 125 to 350 per head; Stock Cows: 950 to 1250 per head; Pairs: 1100 to 1400 per pair.