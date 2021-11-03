Friday
Market Comment: Market on calves — unweaned and unvaccinated calves 10 to 20 lower. Slaughter cows 5 to 10 lower. Next sale: Nov. 5, Feeder and Stock Cow sale: Nov. 12.
Head sold: 888
Steers: 200-400 pounds, 145 to 165; 400-500 pounds, 148 to 161; 500-600 pounds, 138 to 147.5; 600-700 pounds, 132 to 145; 700-800 pounds, 135 to 142; 800-950 pounds, 130 to 140; 950 pounds and up, 110 to 120.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds, 128 to 145; 400-500 pounds, 128 to 139; 500-600 pounds, 127 to 135; 600-700 pounds, 127 to 132; 700-800 pounds, 121 to 128; 800-950 pounds, 110 to 118; 950 pounds and up, 100 to 110.
Cows: Boning 48 to 60.5; Feeder 45 to 62; Breaker 42 to 55; Canners & Cutters 38 to 47; Heiferettes 75 to 95.
Bulls: 72 to 84; Baby Calves: 125 to 225; Stock Cows: N/A; Pairs: N/A.