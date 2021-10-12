Friday
Market Comment: Market on weaned and vaccinated calves strong. Unweaned calves 15 to 20 lower. Slaughter cows steady. Next sale — Oct. 15
Head sold: 1,665
Steers: 200-400 pounds, 148 to 178; 400-500 pounds, 155 to 175; 500-600 pounds, 145 to 160; 600-700 pounds, 145 to 154; 700-800 pounds, 136 to 150; 800-950 pounds, 120 to 131; 950 pounds and up, N/A.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds, 120 to 135; 400-500 pounds, 129 to 139; 500-600 pounds, 128 to 138; 600-700 pounds, 125 to 132; 700-800 pounds, 122 to 130; 800-950 pounds, 115 to 127; 950 pounds and up, 100 to 115.
Cows: Boning 58 to 68; Feeder 50 to 62; Breaker 48 to 58; Canners & Cutters 40 to 50; Heiferettes 80 to 95.
Bulls: 64 to 84; Baby Calves: 150 to 275; Stock Cows: 625 to 850; Pairs: N/A.