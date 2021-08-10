Friday
Market Comment: Weaker tone on all classes. Slaughter cows and bulls 2.00 to 4.00 lower. Next sale is Aug. 13. No sale Aug. 20. Idaho County Fair Sale is Aug. 21. Feeder Sale is Aug. 27.
Head sold: 1,592
Steers: 200-400 pounds, 140 to 160; 400-500 pounds, 138 to 155; 500-600 pounds, 140 to 154; 600-700 pounds, 139 to 151; 700-800 pounds, 138 to 154; 800-950 pounds, 137 to 145; 950 pounds and up, 125 to 135.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds, 130 to 150; 400-500 pounds, 135 to 142; 500-600 pounds, 128 to 138; 600-700 pounds, 130 to 140; 700-800 pounds, 122 to 133; 800-950 pounds, 110 to 128; 950 pounds and up, N/A.
Cows: Boning 61 to 70; Feeder 63 to 75; Breaker 58 to 68; Canners & Cutters 45 to 58; Heiferettes 85 to 95.
Bulls: 80 to 102; Baby Calves: 150 to 340; Stock Cows: 700 to 950; Pairs: N/A.