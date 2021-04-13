Friday
Market Comment: Active market on all classes. Light calves 10 to 15 higher. Next sale is April 23.
Head sold: 1114
Steers: 200-400 pounds, 160 to 190; 400-500 pounds, 160 to 185; 500-600 pounds, 150 to 183.5; 600-700 pounds, 140 to 184; 700-800 pounds, 138 to 145; 800-950 pounds, 127 to 132; 950 and up pounds, 110 to 125.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds, 140 to 162; 400-500 pounds, 140 to 159; 500-600 pounds, 140 to 159; 600-700 pounds, 135 to 146; 700-800 pounds, 125 to 132.75; 800-950 pounds, 120 to 125; 950 and up pounds, N/A.
Cows: Boning 64 to 74; Feeder 50 to 60; Breaker 60 to 66; Canners & Cutters 45 to 55; Heiferettes 80 to 95.
Bulls: 64 to 92; Baby Calves: N/A; Stock Cows: N/A; Pairs: N/A.