April 8
Market Comment: Active market on all classes. Slaughter cows 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Back to Grass Feeder sale: April 22.
Head sold: 616.
Steers: 200-400 pounds, 165 to 195; 400-500 pounds, 175 to 191; 500-600 pounds, 170 to 197; 600-700 pounds, 150 to 175; 700-800 pounds, 150 to 166; 800-950 pounds, 133 to 143.50; 950 pounds and up, 100 to 120.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds, 140 to 165; 400-500 pounds, 150 to 164; 500-600 pounds, 145 to 162; 600-700 pounds, 135 to 146; 700-800 pounds, 125 to 134; 800-950 pounds, N/A; 950 pounds and up, 100 to 120.
Cows: Boning, 83 to 97; Feeder, 80 to 95; Breaker, 75 to 89; Canner/Cutter, 58 to 75; Heiferettes, 90 to 108; Slaughter Bulls, 105 to 126; Baby Calves, 175 to 375 per head; Stock Cows, 900 to 1,250 per head; Pairs 1,150 to 1,750 per pair.