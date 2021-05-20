Friday
Market Comment: All classes steady with weak undertone. Heavy run slaughter cows and bulls steady. Feeder Sale — May 28. Annual Farm and Livestock Equipment Consignment Auction — June 5.
Head sold: 591
Steers: 200-400 pounds, 155 to 173; 400-500 pounds, 150 to 170; 500-600 pounds, 150 to 169; 600-700 pounds, 140 to 150; 700-800 pounds, 128 to 135; 800-950 pounds, 110 to 130; 950 and up pounds, 100 to 112.50.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds, 130 to 148; 400-500 pounds, 130 to 145; 500-600 pounds, 130 to 147; 600-700 pounds, 125 to 135; 700-800 pounds, 118 to 122.50; 800-950 pounds, 110 to 120; 950 and up pounds, 90 to 108.
Cows: Boning 65 to 76; Feeder 63 to 72; Breaker 60 to 71; Canners & Cutters 45 to 61; Heiferettes 75 to 90.
Bulls: 81 to 101.50 heavy slaughter bulls; Baby Calves: 175 to 300 per head; Stock Cows: 825 to 1,275 per head; Pairs: 1,200 to 1,400 per pair.