———
COTTONWOOD — St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics and the St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation recently introduced its new Rehabilitation Services Facility at St. Mary’s in Cottonwood. The new space houses both physical and occupational therapies and provides expansion to the old space.
This project was made possible by a donation of $350,000 from the St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, which raises funds each year through public gifts, donations and events such as the annual Mardi Gras Dinner and Auction and the Golf 4 Life Tournament. The foundation supports the addition and upgrade of equipment for departments in the hospital, along with building improvements, and in recent years has helped to fund the fire sprinkler system installation, the upgraded boiler system project, and the recently expanded medical laboratory.
The new rehabilitation services project is a significant milestone in helping St. Mary’s better serve the growing demand for physical therapy and occupational therapy services on the Camas Prairie and the surrounding areas, a Sept. 3 news releases read.
St. Mary’s also welcomes a new physical therapist, Peter Christenson. He attended the University of Minnesota and said he has a passion for patient-centered care. He said one of the draws for him in coming to St. Mary’s was the opportunity to work both in the outpatient clinic and in the hospital setting, in order to be able to provide continuity of care. He is an outdoor enthusiast who said he has a new goal of learning to fly fish.
St. Mary’s Rehabilitation Services offers comprehensive services that help patients achieve the best possible outcomes. They treat patients during and after hospital stays, before and after surgery, and, if injuries are sustained or therapy is needed for other reasons, St. Mary’s said it wants to continue to fulfill its mission of “Healthy families, fulfilled lives.”
— Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Midas staging area gets poor reviews; decision to be Oct. 5
MCCALL — The process to approve a proposed staging area for Midas Gold’s Stibnite Gold Project on Warm Lake Road was called arbitrary and premature Monday.
The comments were heard during a public hearing before Valley County commissioners on an appeal of the Valley County Planning and Zoning Commission’s approval of the proposal July 16.
Commissioners did not make a decision on the appeal and will take the matter up again Oct. 5.
The appeal was filed by the group Save the South Fork Salmon. The group claimed the P&Z’s approval was based on simply moving the process forward without due consideration.
The facility would include four buildings and outdoor parking areas on 25 acres of land on Warm Lake Road in Scott Valley, about 8 miles east of Cascade.
The four buildings would have about 64,000 square feet of floor space.
It would be used as a staging area and 300-space parking facility for employees working at the mine. Employees, equipment and supplies would park at the facility and be shuttled to the proposed gold and antimony mine at Stibnite near Yellow Pine.
McCall attorney Julia Thrower, recounted P&Z commissioners saying that approving the application would move it further along so that Midas can continue with its development plan.
“This is not an appropriate factor to base a decision on and it’s arbitrary,” Thrower said.
The group also objected to the application’s effects on traffic, the location of an industrial facility in a rural area in contradiction to the county’s comprehensive plan, effects on affordable housing and the transportation of hazardous materials.
Thrower also argued that approving the facility while the approval by the Forest Service was still underway would be inappropriate and premature.
She requested commissioners halt consideration of the application until a decision is made by the Forest Service on the project.
Midas Gold attorney Deborah Nelson, of Boise, said that the application’s timing was appropriate and separate from Forest Service permitting. If the mine is not approved, then there will be no logistics facility, Nelson said.
The commissioners received 29 letters in support of the appeal, while 14 letters were submitted in favor of the proposed staging area.
At the hearing, seven people spoke in favor of the appeal while five spoke in support of the staging proposal.
One of those in favor of the appeal was Ed Allen, who was the lone P&Z commissioner to vote against the original application. Allen has since resigned from the commission.
“A work facility of this magnitude will leave a huge imprint in Valley County,” Allen said.
“Scott Valley is a pristine gateway to a huge portion of Idaho’s Central Mountains,” he said. “Back-country resources are going to become even more valuable as the years pass and our choice of development will matter.”
— Max Silverson, the Star-News (McCall), Thursday