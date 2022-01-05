The uncounted scores of travelers who found themselves stranded on U.S. Highway 95 Monday after a white-out blizzard closed the road were greeted with a tsunami of kindness from the community of Cottonwood.
Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran said the road was closed Monday about 9 a.m., immediately choking off all travel on Idaho’s sole north-south highway. Wind gusts of as high as 60 mph whipped the dry snow on the Camas Prairie into a violent storm that lasted throughout the day. Monica Walker with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office counted at least 18 calls for slide-offs and wrecks throughout the Camas Prairie on Monday, but added this number likely did not include all of the accidents.
Travelers were halted on U.S. Highway 95 immediately. Cochran said some of them decided to turn around and return to Lewiston but others were stuck and had no place to go.
The Cottonwood Baptist Church, under the leadership of the Rev. Dan Coburn, opened its doors and facilities to all travelers, and the word went out for donations of food and blankets.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Coburn said the mobilization of folks in Cottonwood was “unbelievable. … Multiple businesses, the Catholic Church and a plethora of individuals either offered or simply stopped by with food, juice, blankets, water, boxes of sweetNsalty granola bars, candy, a veggie tray with ranch, multiple kinds of cheese stix, fruit snacks.”
Coburn said one family donated a big pot of chili and another family “ran around town picking up donations of soup and such from people who wanted to help but couldn’t get out.”
Coburn said the donations were so overwhelming he eventually had to turn some of them down.
“There was a line of people coming in to contribute,” he said. “I broke down a couple of times as their generosity facilitated my ability to visit with each and every one of the weary travelers, some of which had been in their cars with their families since 9 or 10 (in the morning). I cannot thank you all enough.”
Cochran said it wasn’t only the travelers who were on the receiving end of such generosity. At about 5:30 a.m., first responders were summoned to a house on East Road where there was a chimney fire.
The road had been covered at that point, the chief said, and his vehicles could not make it through.
However, Nick Gehring and his Cottonwood Highway District crew “(busted) through literally five-foot snowdrifts so the fire department could get to a house with a chimney fire.” The road crew then stayed in the area to keep the road open so the firefighters could return back to town.
Cottonwood Fire Chief Greg Danly and his daughter broke through unplowed roads on Cottonwood Butte, Cochran said, to rescue three or four vehicles that had gotten stuck there.
“Due to the extreme weather much of that we had to do on our own,” Cochran said. “The roads prevented extra resources and assistance from getting here. Our (emergency medical service) crews responded through drifted roads to help folks, our fire department went through drifted roads to help people, our road crews worked hand in hand to help these agencies and, most importantly, our citizens stepped up to help out where they could.
“So there were a lot of small incidents where folks stepped up to take care of people they’d never met and probably will never meet again.”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.