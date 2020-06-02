A news item in Monday’s Golden Times magazine insert listed incorrect prices for the Valley Meals on Wheels program because of a staff error. Cost is $3.50 per day for a hot meal and $4.50 per day for a hot meal and a sack lunch. Those interested in receiving the home-delivered meals can call (208) 799-5767.
Wes Clizer is the chairman of the Holy Family Parish Board at the Clarkston church; incorrect information appeared in Monday’s Tribune. Also, the church has now moved up its reopening, with in-person worship services planned for this weekend, at 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
Lewiston Superintendent Bob Donaldson’s salary will be $139,566 during the first year of his three-year contract, which was renewed by the Lewiston School Board last week. His salary was incorrectly listed in a story in Wednesday’s paper because of a Tribune error.
Moscow High School graduation will begin at 7 p.m. June 19. A story published in Saturday’s Tribune mentioned an incorrect date because of a staff error.