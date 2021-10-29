The hours for the Scare Grounds Haunted Hayride at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds are 5-10:30 p.m. today, and 2-4 p.m. (matinee) and 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Incorrect times were listed in Thursday’s Inland 360.
———
The Trunk or Treat at Gamer’s Edge in Lewiston is from 3-5 p.m. Sunday. An incorrect time was listed in Thursday’s Inland 360 because of a 360 error.
———
Brian Kennedy and Tim Halvorson are competing for the Moscow School District Trustee Zone 5 position on the Tuesday general election ballot. The wrong names were listed in the 2021 Voter’s Guide that inserted in Thursday’s Inland 360.