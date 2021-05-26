The cost to rehabilitate and expand the pickleball courts at Lewiston’s Sunset Park is $138,000. The incorrect amount was listed in Tuesday’s edition because of a Tribune error.
The Idaho Legislature will be represented by a private law firm while the state will be represented by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office in two lawsuits filed over Idaho’s new initiatives law. Incorrect details about the parties’ legal representation were reported in Tuesday’s Tribune because of an Associated Press error.