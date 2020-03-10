The 45th Washington State University Murrow Symposium has been postponed with plans to reschedule at a later date. The status of the event was incorrectly stated in Friday’s edition because of a Tribune error.
———
The Idaho Court of Appeals will conduct court business today and Wednesday at the University of Idaho’s Menard Law Building Courtroom in Moscow. An incorrect day was mentioned in Monday’s edition because of a Tribune error.
———
A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Chamber of Commerce building in Kamiah today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. An incorrect location was reported in Sunday’s edition because of a Tribune error.