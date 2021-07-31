Members of the ColdRail Blues Band are Michelle Karel-Ward, Gina Taruscio, Mike Gourley, David Summers and Kasey Dennler. An outdated photo ran in Thursday’s edition of Inland 360 because of an Inland 360 error.
————
The Lewiston City Library will use a $5,000 grant from the Nez Perce Tribe Educational Fund to purchase books for its new bookmobile. Wi-Fi and electronics, like tablets and computers, for the bookmobile will be purchased using an Idaho Commission for Libraries grant. Incorrect information appeared Thursday because of a Tribune error.