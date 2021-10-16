SHELTON, Wash. — A Department of Corrections officer who was shot in Shelton has been arrested and accused of having his sister shoot him.
On Oct. 7, community corrections officer Christopher Floe called 911 and said he had been shot by an unknown person, KING-TV reported. It sparked a search for a “potentially armed and dangerous person” in downtown Shelton.
Charging documents show investigators found inconsistencies in Floe’s statement and that when interviewed again this week he said he talked his sister, Caroline Floe, into shooting him.
Charging documents show that his sister told investigators that her brother had asked her to shoot him and provided her with a gun.
Both were arrested and booked into Mason County Jail Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit assault, conspiracy to commit a drive-by shooting, assault and other charges. — AP
It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment on the case.
The corrections officer’s bail was set at $250,000 on Friday, while his sister’s was set at $25,000.
It is unclear why Christopher asked his sister to shoot him. The Department of Corrections said it would not comment on a current investigation.