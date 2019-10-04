The story “Burning Down the House” in Thursday’s Inland 360 listed incorrect temperature conversions because of an Inland 360 error. The correct conversions are: a rise of 1.13 C is 2 F, a 0.04 C rise is 0.07 F and a 1.5 C rise is 2.7 F.
