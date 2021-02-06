Health and welfare spending is the largest component of the governor’s fiscal 2022 total budget recommendation, which includes federal, dedicated and state general fund dollars. It isn’t the largest component of the governor’s general fund budget. The issue was stated incorrectly in a story in Friday’s edition because of a Tribune error.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.