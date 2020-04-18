A word was inadvertently omitted from a quote from Dennis Fuller in Friday’s edition of the Lewiston Tribune because of a Tribune error. Here is the correct quote from Fuller, who is running for the District 2 seat on the Clearwater County Commission: “Give us back a little bit of management of some of our assets. Two inches of lake from Dworshak would more than cover our budget gaps and would give us enough to plan for growth. As it is now, we’re always looking behind us — how do we pay for this? ... Federal money always comes with lots of strings attached.”
