The downtown branch of Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for Grab-n-Go browsing. The hours of operation were incorrect in Monday’s Lewiston Tribune because of a Tribune error.
———
An announcement for a fly fishing film festival at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow Monday was published in error in the Friday and Monday editions of the Lewiston Tribune because of incorrect information provided to the Tribune. The festival is not being held, and the theater is closed because of COVID-19 precautions.